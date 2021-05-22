RE Advisers Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

RE Advisers Corp lowered its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Glacier Bancorp worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.22. The stock had a trading volume of 352,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.

GBCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens began coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

