RE Advisers Corp Sells 29,400 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

RE Advisers Corp trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $38,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.48.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,933,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

