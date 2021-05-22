RE Advisers Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

RE Advisers Corp decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79,400 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises approximately 1.7% of RE Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $70,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in American International Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in American International Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in American International Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,198,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,065. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

