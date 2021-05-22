RE Advisers Corp Increases Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned about 0.32% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AERI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AERI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. 471,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,540. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.14. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.