RE Advisers Corp Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

RE Advisers Corp cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $50,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $231.24. 2,601,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,512. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.25 and a 200 day moving average of $218.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Argus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

