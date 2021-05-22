RE Advisers Corp Buys 4,000 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENS. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in EnerSys by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.41. The stock had a trading volume of 494,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,219. EnerSys has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $104.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.66.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

