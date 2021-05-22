Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.07.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $85.81. 5,803,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,216,675. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.98. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $164,570,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $141,311,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.