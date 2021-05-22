Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Insider Sells $245,939.00 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jodi Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of Raymond James stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00.

RJF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.50. The stock had a trading volume of 626,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,078. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.87. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $63.91 and a 52-week high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,352,000 after buying an additional 1,435,490 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 400.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,964,000 after buying an additional 1,288,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after buying an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

