Raymond James Boosts Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to C$12.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

