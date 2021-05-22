Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.80 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 60.8% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $71,911.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,674.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,329.32 or 0.06182769 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $660.11 or 0.01752144 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.30 or 0.00473260 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00157815 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.42 or 0.00651414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.77 or 0.00442654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.03 or 0.00390266 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,360,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.