Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded Rattler Midstream from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. 164,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,400. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after buying an additional 246,517 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 13.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

