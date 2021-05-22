RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Down to $23.06

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.06, but opened at $22.36. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 327 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RAPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $467.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $48,167.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,460 shares in the company, valued at $408,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $197,278. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.