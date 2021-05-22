Rapidz Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $54,984.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rapidz has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00067556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00016864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.82 or 0.00993003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00096188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.55 or 0.08228548 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

Rapidz is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

