Raphael Goszcz Crawford Sells 6,255 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $159.58 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.32 and a 200-day moving average of $151.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,620,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 19.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

