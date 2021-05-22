Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.16

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.16 and last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 20786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -76.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ranpak by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,445,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,064,000 after buying an additional 204,721 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ranpak by 946.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,670,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after buying an additional 1,511,077 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,133,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 1.7% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 742,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 340,490 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

