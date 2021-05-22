Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

RRC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.08. 5,249,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,669,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,054,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $26,800,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

