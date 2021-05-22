Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 875%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. 375,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -52.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. Rambus has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Also, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Rambus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Rambus by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

