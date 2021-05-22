Rally (RLY) Price Hits $0.58 on Exchanges

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 43.6% lower against the US dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001526 BTC on major exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $106.97 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00064047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $148.16 or 0.00392666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00200985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004058 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.19 or 0.00904239 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,791,364 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

