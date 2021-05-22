RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

RadNet stock opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. RadNet has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.47 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RadNet will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other RadNet news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,064.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter worth about $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

