Qwertycoin (QWC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $29.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 39.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $946,993.80 and approximately $29.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000141 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 80.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

