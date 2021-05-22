QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:QUIK traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 85,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,222. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Pease acquired 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,160.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,244.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

