Quantstamp One Day Volume Reaches $807,522.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $30.42 million and approximately $807,522.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00064864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.14 or 0.00916256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00091592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

QSP is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

