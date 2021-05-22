Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 40,782 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,782 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $2,220,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.48. 1,796,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.70.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

