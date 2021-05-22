Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 12,083 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,083 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 874.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,260,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461,921 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.2% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 19,076,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,074,000 after buying an additional 17,017,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,536,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,282,000 after buying an additional 1,011,588 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,853,000 after buying an additional 94,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 866.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,918,000 after buying an additional 4,413,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 33,863,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,019,718. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.