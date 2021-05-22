Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.14. 238,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,898. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $65.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

