Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.92. 20,792,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,763,611. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $249.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

