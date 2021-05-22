Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azora Capital LP boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after buying an additional 715,194 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Sapience Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 625,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,426 shares of company stock valued at $997,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NYSE:STL traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,277. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

