Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Spire by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Spire by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth $643,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Spire by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.74. 802,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

