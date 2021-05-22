Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 961.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDG traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $601.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,079. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $604.97 and a 200 day moving average of $592.62. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $368.50 and a twelve month high of $633.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.08, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.10 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total value of $7,127,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total transaction of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,900 shares of company stock worth $35,489,431 over the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

