Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.11. The company had a trading volume of 962,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.72. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.87 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.