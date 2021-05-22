Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Qualys worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Qualys by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

QLYS opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.14. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.