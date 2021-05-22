QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.65.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 633,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $83,990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,618 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $2,123,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.9% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,214 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,673,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,432,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.74 and a 200-day moving average of $143.13. The company has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.