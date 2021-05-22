QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

QNTQY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQY remained flat at $$18.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

