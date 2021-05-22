QASH (QASH) Reaches One Day Volume of $895,451.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One QASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0785 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. QASH has a market cap of $27.48 million and $895,451.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00065262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.48 or 0.00914594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00091562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

