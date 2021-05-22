Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Reduced by Analyst

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28.

Get Barclays alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE:BCS opened at $10.29 on Friday. Barclays has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,422,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 194,966.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Barclays by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,857 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 256.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 573,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 412,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.