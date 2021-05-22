Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Gap, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Gap in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The Gap’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPS. Zacks Investment Research cut The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The Gap has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,760,000 after acquiring an additional 28,465 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Gap by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The Gap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Gap by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Gap by 43.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $89,991.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,711. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $6,504,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,623,385 shares in the company, valued at $305,350,006.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,662 shares of company stock worth $16,962,198 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

