Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $4.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.97. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s FY2022 earnings at $14.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.53 EPS.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.70.

The Home Depot stock opened at $315.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

