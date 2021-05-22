Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

NYSE WLL opened at $41.23 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $3,857,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

