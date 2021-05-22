Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Cut by Piper Sandler

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Progressive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Progressive’s FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $99.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.69 and its 200-day moving average is $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $73.66 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,429,000 after purchasing an additional 540,825 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after purchasing an additional 483,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $995,261,000 after purchasing an additional 170,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

