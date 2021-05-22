Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Decreased by Analyst

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Lithium Americas in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09).

LAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.03.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 1.60. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lithium Americas by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,641,000 after acquiring an additional 526,445 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 293,607 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 606,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 777.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 836,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 740,841 shares during the period. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.