Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Decreased by Analyst

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($0.93) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.74). Wedbush also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.06) EPS.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of FRLN opened at $8.90 on Thursday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

