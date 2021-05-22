Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Douglas Emmett in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DEI. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

