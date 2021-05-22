Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Decreased by Raymond James

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter.

CG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.63.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$9.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$19.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

In related news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449 over the last quarter.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

