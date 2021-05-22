Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -93.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,042 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $55,214,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after buying an additional 1,389,589 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $44,608,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,451,000 after buying an additional 1,171,703 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.