Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSTG. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.37.

NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.71. 5,363,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,896,330. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

