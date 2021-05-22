Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) shares traded up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. 8,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 93,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.

About Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

