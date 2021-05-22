Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III Sells 25,000 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $1,048,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,171,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LUNG stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.36. 617,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,773. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.74. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pulmonx by 118.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at $207,000.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

