Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.02. 3,944,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,015. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

