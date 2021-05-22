Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $90.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock. Proto Labs traded as low as $85.74 and last traded at $87.56, with a volume of 4168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.44.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day moving average of $145.11.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Proto Labs’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

