Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRLB. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded down $3.50 on Friday, hitting $87.00. The stock had a trading volume of 972,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,309. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

